Company offering chance to make $1,100 by listening to breakup songs

Online applications are due by Jan. 31.

INDIANAPOLIS — Listening to sad songs is a common exercise for many people when a relationship ends. Now one business is offering a chance for them to make some money for it.

The company Finance Buzz is looking for a "DJ of Heartache" – someone who has recently left a relationship – to listen to 24 hours of heartbreak-inspired songs.

The hired person will receive $1,100 to listen to popular heartbreak hits and then categorize them into five playlists to become the soundtrack of the "five stages of grief" after a breakup.

Applications are due by Jan. 31 at midnight ET and the chosen candidate will be selected by Feb. 2.