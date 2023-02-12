x
Comedian Chris Tucker announces Indy show

The famous comedian is bringing his first major tour in over a decade to the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.
INDIANAPOLIS — Actor and comedian Chris Tucker is coming to Indianapolis this winter.

The famous comedian is bringing his first major tour in over a decade – The Legend Tour 2023 – to the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.

"I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back out on tour," Tucker said in a statement.

Tucker's stand-up comedy show will be on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show will be available to the general public Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.

To get your tickets, click here.

