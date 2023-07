​The five-man band Collective Soul announced it will be performing at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana Oct. 18.

BROWN COUNTY, Ind — Songs like "Shine" and "The World I Know" are coming to Indiana this fall.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. in three different spots.

To get your tickets, you can visit Brown County's website, Ticketmaster or in person at the venue's box office.