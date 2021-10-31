List: See the celebrity guests who made special appearances in Cleveland for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday night

From Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lopez, there was a lot of star power in Cleveland on Saturday night.

CLEVELAND — There were a lot of famous faces in Cleveland on Saturday night for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The night was filled with surprise appearances and special guests that brought the packed house to their feet. Here's a list of celebrities who dropped by rock 'n' roll's biggest night...

Lionel Richie

Paul McCartney

Eminem

Taylor Swift

Jennifer Hudson

H.E.R.

Jennifer Lopez

Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman

Dave Chappelle

Drew Barrymore

Angela Bassett

Mickey Guyton

Christina Aguilera

Gary Clark Jr.

Brandi Carlile

Questlove

But that's not all... We can't forget about all the stars being inducted as well, which included:

JAY-Z

Carole King

Foo Fighters: Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear

The Go-Go's: Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin

Clarence Avant

LL Cool J

Inductees Tina Turner and Todd Rundgren were not in attendance.