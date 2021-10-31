List: See the celebrity guests who made special appearances in Cleveland for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday night

CLEVELAND — There were a lot of famous faces in Cleveland on Saturday night for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The night was filled with surprise appearances and special guests that brought the packed house to their feet. Here's a list of celebrities who dropped by rock 'n' roll's biggest night...
- Lionel Richie
- Paul McCartney
- Eminem
- Taylor Swift
- Jennifer Hudson
- H.E.R.
- Jennifer Lopez
- Keith Urban
- Nicole Kidman
- Dave Chappelle
- Drew Barrymore
- Angela Bassett
- Mickey Guyton
- Christina Aguilera
- Gary Clark Jr.
- Brandi Carlile
- Questlove
But that's not all... We can't forget about all the stars being inducted as well, which included:
- JAY-Z
- Carole King
- Foo Fighters: Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear
- The Go-Go's: Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin
- Clarence Avant
- LL Cool J
Inductees Tina Turner and Todd Rundgren were not in attendance.
