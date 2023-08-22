Bob Dylan set to perform in Indy

The singer-songwriter is set to perform live in the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre Oct. 16.

INDIANAPOLIS — Songs like "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" and "Like a Rolling Stone" will be performed live in Indianapolis this fall.

Famous singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is set to perform in the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on Monday, Oct. 16.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient is hoping to connect with the audience more on his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour by making the concert a phone-free experience.

Use of phones, smart watches and accessories is prohibited in the performance space, and those items will be secured upon arrival in small pouches. Anyone seen using a device during the show will be escorted out of the show.

There will be phone-use areas inside the venue to check your phone, but those will be nowhere near where Dylan is performing.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.