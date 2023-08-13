Blue Devils win 21st DCI World Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The ear-piercing sounds of percussion and brass have ended and a winner has been crowned in Indianapolis at the 51st Drum Corps International World Championship.
The Blue Devils from Concord, California, have now remained undefeated this season and won three-consecutive gold medals at the DCI Finals. The corps now join The Cavaliers and The Cadets as the only teams to win three titles in a row.
The Devils also won three caption awards for; General Effect, Visual and Color Guard.
The Carolina Crown also made it onto the medal podium for the first time since 2017 while also winning the caption award for Brass. The fifth and final caption award went to The Cavaliers for Percussion.
Here's a list of the final scores:
- 1st - Blue Devils - 98.975
- 2nd - Blue Coats - 97.738
- 3rd - Carolina Crown - 97.663
- 4th - Boston Crusaders - 96.925
- 5th - The Cadets - 94.313
- 6th - Mandarins - 93.775
- 7th - Phantom Regiment - 92.988
- 8th - The Cavaliers - 92.125
- 9th - The Colts - 90.263
- 10th - Troopers - 89.475
- 11th - Blue Stars - 88.625
- 12th - Blue Knights - 86.375
DCI also recently announced that the World Championships will be returning to Lucas Oil Stadium until 2033.
“The catalyst that prompted DCI to move its headquarters and World Championships to Indianapolis in 2008 was the city’s commitment to supporting and elevating organizations representing the arts, culture and education – all of which is central to DCI’s mission,” said Dan Acheson, CEO of Drum Corps International.
The 2023 event marks the 15th year for the DCI World Championships being hosted in Indianapolis. The event brings more than 30,000 performers and their families to the Circle City. All those people generate an estimated $16 million in economic impact for the city, according to DCI.
So don't worry, the sounds of brass and ballads will once again fill the Indy air.