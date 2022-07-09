Blake Shelton coming back to Indianapolis with 2023 tour

INDIANAPOLIS — Country music star Blake Shelton will return to Indianapolis as part of his 2023 Back to the Honky Tonk Tour.
Shelton will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday, March 11.
Set to join Shelton are ACM Female Artist / CMA Female Vocalist of the year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean.
“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”
Shelton will perform his latest hit "No Body" Thursday night on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by clicking here or at Ticketmaster.