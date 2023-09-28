Beyoncé announces concert film coming to theaters during her last 'Renaissance Tour' performance

Her movie will open in theaters Dec. 1 with tickets on sale now.

INDIANAPOLIS — Beyoncé has been slaying the world's music and dance scene on her most recent "Renaissance Tour" across the nation, but she'll soon reach a new stage.

The American singer-songwriter announced she will be making her way to the big screen at her final performance on tour Sunday.

The movie will be titled "Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé," and will include the concert, a documentary showing the process behind it and the visuals for the album.

The movie will hit theatres Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Her tour became the highest grossing tour by a female artist ever, surpassing Madonna's “Sticky & Sweet Tour” with $461.3 million, according to Forbes.

However, Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" is expected to pass it.