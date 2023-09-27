Andrea Bocelli joins ISO for spring show in downtown Indy

The world-renown singer will be joining the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 13, 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS — World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is coming to downtown Indianapolis in the spring.

He will be joining the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, April 13, 2024. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

The tour will feature performances from Bocelli's solo album "Believe," as well as a selection of his hits and famed love songs.

With each ticket bought, a portion of the proceeds supports the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's mission to share classical music with the community.