FRISCO, Texas — The Academy of County Music (ACM) awards show is coming to North Texas this May, set to be hosted by two country music legends: Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.
The awards show will be held May 11 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered. The show will air on Prime Video at 7 p.m.
The ACM awards announced the nominees on Thursday morning. Here is a list of who is nominated:
MAIN AWARDS
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Jordan Davis
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Priscilla Block
- Megan Moroney
- Caitlyn Smith
- Morgan Wade
- Hailey Whitters
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Zach Bryan
- Jackson Dean
- ERNEST
- Dylan Scott
- Nate Smith
- Bailey Zimmerman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde
- Producer: John Osborne
- Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
- Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
- Growin’ Up - Luke Combs
- Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
- Record Company-Label: Columbia Records
- Mr. Saturday Night - Jon Pardi
- Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore
- Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville
- Palomino - Miranda Lambert
- Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves
- Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
- Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
- Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
- Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
- Producer: Zach Crowell
- Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
- Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- Producer: Dann Huff
- Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
- ‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson
- Producer: Trent Willmon
- Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Sand In My Boots - Morgan Wallen
- Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy
- Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
- Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols
- Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
- ‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson
- Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers
- Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music
- wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
- Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
- Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing
- You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
- Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton
- Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
- HEARTFIRST - Kelsea Ballerini
- Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry
- Director: P Tracy
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
- Producer: Troy Jackson
- Director: Spidey Smith
- Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- Producer: Luke Arreguin
- Director: Alex Alvga
- ‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson
- Producer: Maddy Hayes
- Director: Dustin Haney
- wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
- Producer: Inkwell Productions
- Director: Justin Clough
- What He Didn’t Do - Carly Pearce
- Producer: Ryan Byrd
- Director: Alexa Campbell
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Nicolle Galyon
- Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne
- Hunter Phelps
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- ERNEST
- HARDY
- Miranda Lambert
- Morgan Wallen
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
- At the End of a Bar - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
- Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young
- Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix] - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
- Producer: Zach Crowell
- Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
- Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- Producer: Dann Huff
- Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
- Thinking ‘Bout You - Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
- Producer: Zach Crowell
- Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
- wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
- Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt
- Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records
STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Mark Hill
- Tony Lucido
- Steve Mackey
- Lex Price
- Craig Young
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR
- Fred Eltringham
- Miles McPherson
- Jerry Roe
- Aaron Sterling
- Nir Z
ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Tim Galloway
- Todd Lombardo
- Danny Rader
- Bryan Sutton
- Ilya Toshinskiy
PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Jim “Moose” Brown
- Dave Cohen
- Charles Judge
- Billy Justineau
- Alex Wright
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Dan Dugmore
- Stuart Duncan
- Jenee Fleenor
- Josh Matheny
- Justin Schipper
ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Kris Donegan
- Kenny Greenberg
- Rob McNelley
- Sol Philcox-Littlefield
- Derek Wells
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
- Drew Bollman
- Josh Ditty
- Gena Johnson
- Justin Niebank
- F. Reid Shippen
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Buddy Cannon
- Luke Dick
- Jay Joyce
- Joey Moi
- Jon Randall
- Derek Wells
INDUSTRY AWARDS
CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER
- Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD
- Golden Nugget – Lake Charles, LA
- Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL
- Soaring Eagle – Mount Pleasant, MI
CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA
- Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls, ON
- Harrah’s – Council Bluffs, IA
- Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV
- Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN
- Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Airway Heights, WA
- Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY
FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR
- C2C: Country to Country – UK
- Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC
- Country Concert – Fort Loramie, OH
- Country Fest – Cadott, WI
- Country Thunder – Bristol, TN
- Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA
- Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL
FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR
- Auburn Rodeo – Opelika, AL
- Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
- Florida Strawberry Festival – Plant City, FL
- Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX
- Iowa State Fair – Des Moines, IA
CLUB OF THE YEAR
- Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX
- Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC
- Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO
- Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX
- Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL
THEATER OF THE YEAR
- Crystal Grand Music Theatre – Wisconsin Dells, WI
- Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL
- Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN
- Orpheum Theater – Omaha, NE
- Stiefel Theatre – Salina, KS
OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR
- Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH
- FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN
- Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
- Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA
- St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL
- The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL
ARENA OF THE YEAR
- Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD
- Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
- Hertz Arena – Estero, FL
- Moody Center – Austin, TX
- Simmons Bank Arena – Little Rock, AR
- Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, TN
DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR
- Ron Pateras
- Pat Powelson
- Michelle Romeo
- Stacy Vee
- Troy Vollhoffer
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
- Patrick McDill
- Aaron Spalding
- Ed Warm
- Adam Weiser
- Jay Wilson
More Texas headlines: