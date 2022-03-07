Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush coming to Indianapolis this summer

The 30-city tour comes to Ruoff Music Center on Wednesday, Aug. 17 with tickets going on sale March 11.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Rock bands Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin will be joined by special guests Bush when their tour comes to Indianapolis this summer.

The 30-city tour comes to Ruoff Music Center on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Alice In Chains will play classic hits, along with songs from newer albums.

"We're looking forward to finally hitting the road again this summer. It’s been too long, and we can’t wait to get outdoors and share a night of music with our fans again,” said Sean Kinney, founding member and drummer for Alice In Chains.

Breaking Benjamin will be playing heavily from its most recent work "Aurora," along with other hits.

"We are so extremely excited to be hitting the road with Alice In Chains and Bush. It’s such an honor to share the stage with such amazing bands that we grew up listening to and have influenced us so very much! We can’t wait to see you all out there!!” said Ben Burnley of Breaking Benjamin.