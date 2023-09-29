Aerosmith postspones Indianapolis concert

The rock band was scheduled to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Sunday, Oct. 29.

INDIANAPOLIS — Aerosmith has postponed the remainder of its 2023 "Peace Out" tour — including a stop in Indianapolis.

Aerosmith made the announcement Friday morning on social media and shared an update on lead singer Steven Tyler's condition:

"Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band said the remaining shows will be rescheduled for sometime in 2024. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced.

"I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!" Tyler said in the announcement.

Earlier in September, Aerosmith postponed six shows on the farewell tour due to Tyler's vocal cord injury.