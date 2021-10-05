Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth bringing concert to Bloomington

Chenoweth will perform her interpretations of classic songs.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth will perform her concert "For The Girls" in Bloomington on Saturday, Oct. 30. The concert will be at 8 p.m. at the IU Auditorium.

Chenoweth with perform her interpretations of classic songs such as "The Way We Were" and "I Will Always Love You," identified with such iconic artists like Barbara Streisand, Lesley Gore, Linda Ronstadt, Dinah Washington, Dolly Parton, and more.

"This special evening with the incomparable Kristin Chenoweth will feature a set list of songs spanning a variety of genres and generations of music as well as fun banter from this star of stage and screen," IU Auditorium Executive Director Doug Booher said. "We are delighted to host Ms. Chenoweth for a Saturday night experience our audience soon won’t forget."

Tickets start at $33 for IU Bloomington students (with valid ID), and $45 for the general public. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at IUauditorium.com, in person at the IU Auditorium Box Office, as well as through Ticketmaster.com. The IU Auditorium Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.