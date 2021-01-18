12 classic movies returning to theaters in 2021

Fathom Events and the TCM Big Screen Classics Series are bringing some of the greatest titles ever back into movie theaters.

DENVER — Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) are bringing 12 unforgettable movies back to theaters in 2021.

The annual TCM Big Screen Classics series begins Sunday, Jan. 24 with an 80th anniversary presentation of "The Maltese Falcon."

"The Ten Commandments," "Citizen Kane," "The African Queen," and "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" are also scheduled to return to the silver screen this year.

Fathom Events says each film will play two days — usually Sundays and Wednesdays — twice a day. Each of the movies is presented in its original aspect ratio with pre- and post-film commentary by TCM hosts.

Tickets for the titles are available at FathomEvents.com.

Here are the movies to look forward to in 2021 as part of the yearlong "TCM Big Screen Classics" series:

"The Maltese Falcon" (80th anniversary) Sunday, Jan. 24 and Wednesday, Jan. 27

"Boyz n the Hood" (30th anniversary) Sunday, Feb. 28 and Wednesday, March 3

"The Ten Commandments" (65th anniversary) Sunday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 31

"La Bamba Fried Green Tomatoes" (30th anniversary) Sunday, April 18 & Wednesday, April 21

"The Birdcage" (25th anniversary) June

"The African Queen" (70th anniversary) July

"Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" (50th anniversary) August

"Citizen Kane" (80th anniversary) September

"The Silence of the Lambs" (30th anniversary) October

"West Side Story" (60th anniversary) November

"On Golden Pond" (40th anniversary) December



“Year after year, the TCM Big Screen Classics series proves to be among our most requested programming,” said Fathom Events vice president of studio relations Tom Lucas in a release. “We are excited to bring another exciting line-up of films across a variety of genres – from comedies to musicals to award-winning dramas, there is something for everyone.”

“This year has shown us that watching movies on the big screen is not an experience to take for granted, and 2021’s lineup of films has something for every movie lover,” said Genevieve McGillicuddy, vice president of enterprises and strategic partnerships, TCM. “We are prouder than ever to continue this partnership with Fathom Events to bring the TCM Big Screen Classics series to audiences around the country.”

