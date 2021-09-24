What Halloween movies are streaming? Here's our list of what's available now

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Fall is officially here, and that means that Halloween is right around the corner.
We've compiled a list of where to watch the spookiest movies and TV shows this season. Check it out below:
HBO Max
- The Craft
- Practical Magic
- Harry Potter (all 8 movies)
- Scream 1 - 3
- Scooby-Doo: Where Are You?
- The Witches
- The Shining
- Scary Movie 1 - 3
- It
- True Blood
- Dark Shadows
- The Conjuring
- Poltergeist
Amazon Prime
(available to rent or buy)
- The Love Witch
- Coraline
- Beetlejuice
- Hotel Transylvania
- The Halloween Franchise
- Candyman
- Jennifer's Body
- The Cabin in the Woods
- Warm Bodies
- Van Helsing
- Creature from the Black Lagoon
- Jeepers Creepers 1 & 2
- The Monster Squad
Netflix
- Monster House
- ParaNorman
- Goosebumps
- Sabrina
- Fear Street
- The Twilight Saga
- American Horror Story (seasons 1 - 9)
- The Strangers
- The Vampire Diaries
- The Conjuring 1 - 2
- The Haunting of Hill House
- The Haunting of Bly Manor
- Insidious
Disney+
- Hocus Pocus
- Halloweentown (all 4 movies)
- Nightmare Before Christmas
- Twitches 1 - 2
- The Haunted Mansion
- Mom's Got a Date with a Vampire
- Don't Look Under the Bed
- Frankenweenie
- Phantom of the Megaplex
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
- The Scream Team
- Trick or Treat
- Mickey Mouse: Lonesome Ghosts
Of course, there are a plethora of horror movies and television shows to watch already on these platforms and more, so curl up with some candy, and get your spook on!