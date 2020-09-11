Polar Express making a stop at downtown IMAX

The theater's “Polar Pajama Parties” encourage young moviegoers to come in their pajamas with their families.

INDIANAPOLIS — The IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum will have special screenings of THE POLAR EXPRESS: AN IMAX 3D EXPERIENCE beginning Nov. 21.

The theater's “Polar Pajama Parties” encourage young moviegoers to come in their pajamas with their families to see a special screening. Children under 12 receive one free ticket for every adult ticket purchased.

“Holiday traditions look a little different this year, but seasonal movies are one thing that we can rely on,” said Brian Hammes, IMAX Theater Manager. “We are happy to continue to the Polar Pajama Party tradition. We’re also starting screenings earlier this year since our theater capacity is only at 30% -- meaning tickets are extremely limited-- to allow for anyone who wants to enjoy the magic to have their chance, safely.”

The IMAX theater had a thorough cleaning before reopening and has the following safety measures:



Adding extra time between shows to properly disinfect the auditorium including seats, doors, cupholders, handrails, and all other touchpoints. Reducing auditorium capacity to 30%. Reserved seating will still be available with an enforced two-seat gap between groups. Additionally, every other row is completely unavailable for purchase, leaving a vacant row in front of and behind each guest.

Requiring masks in accordance with the statewide mask mandate.

Streamlining the lobby process with only one cashier handling cash at the Box Office and new card readers for guests to swipe their own credit cards.

Installing hand sanitizer stations throughout the lobby and auditorium.

When you see a movie at the IMAX theater you also get validated parking in the White River State Park parking garage.