Olaf short film streaming in October

ORLANDO, Fla. — For all the parents looking for literally anything new to put in front of their children to help during the pandemic, Disney is coming through with a new Frozen installment, albeit a short one.

It is called "Once Upon A Snowman" and an image on Disney's Instagram page shows a shot of Olaf as he's brought to life by Elsa.

The original short will start streaming on Oct. 23 on Disney+.

This isn't the first time Disney has dipped into a short featuring the beloved characters from Arendelle. In 2015, "Frozen Fever" showed Elsa and Kristoff planning a series of birthday surprises for Anna when Elsa catches a cold and her powers put the plans at risk.