Napoleon Dynamite stars coming to IU auditorium

Cast members Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, and Jon Gries will be at the IU Auditorium on Sept. 23.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — What's almost as cool as a Liger? Getting to meet some of the stars of "Napoleon Dynamite."

Cast members Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, and Jon Gries will be at the IU Auditorium on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the conversation with the cast start at $24 for IU Bloomington students (with a valid ID) and $29 for the general public. VIP tickets are $132.50 and include the opportunity to have a meet and greet with all three cast members. VIP ticket holders will also receive a signed poster from the actors and premium seating.

“Napoleon Dynamite is a favorite in our family ever since my teenage daughter first told me about it,” said James Shanahan, professor and former Dean of The Media School at IU. “For everyone who has seen the movie, they know what fun repeated viewings will give. The chance to hear a conversation with the cast will make it all the more rewarding. I can guarantee those who haven’t seen it that they will be glad they came."

For more information on the events and to purchase tickets, click here.