Indy Film Fest will return with virtual and in-person screenings

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Film Fest will return this year with a mix of in-person and virtual screenings. The in-person screenings will be socially distanced.

The structure of the fest is also different with three, week-long blocks of films:

April 29 – May 5

May 6 – May 12

May 13 – May 19

Indy Film Fest will hold virtual, streaming screenings Monday to Wednesday each week. The focus then Thursday to Sunday will be on live events or interactive digital events.

The opening on April 29 will be at Tibbs Drive-In Theater with the film "The Dry." It stars Eric Bana, Genevieve O'Reilly, Keir O'Donnell and John Polson. In the film, Federal Agent Aaron Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown after an absence of more than 20 years to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, who allegedly murdered his wife and child before taking his own life. While there, Falk opens up an old wound – the decades-old, unsolved death of a teenage girl. You can get tickets by clicking here.

In-person screenings for other films will be announced at a later time.

Movie lovers can also enjoy films from home with the virtual screenings. The lineup and tickets will be available soon online.

“We made a lot of changes this year to be able to still hold the Fest, but we’re staying true to our mission to bring together fans around great films,” said Dan Moore, Indy Film Fest executive director. “We’re excited about the lineup of new, fresh content and to bring you movies that you’re not otherwise going to see.”

Filmmaker question and answer sessions will take place, but it will be done digitally.