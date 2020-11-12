It’s happening! Disney teases ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ for the first time

The sequel, set to be directed by Adam Shankman, will be coming to Disney+

LOS ANGELES — After years upon years of fans begging for a sequel, Hocus Pocus 2 is actually happening – and it’s coming to Disney+.

Although reports had previously declared the film was in pre-production, this marks the first time Disney officials unleashed a tease of the movie.

Sean Bailey, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, delivered the tease Thursday night during a company presentation to investors.

“Of course, one of the most popular holidays is Halloween, and one of the most popular Halloween movies is the cult classic Hocus Pocus," Bailey said. "I am happy to confirm we are working on a treat for Disney+ audiences with a spooky sequel.”

Here’s Bailey's brief Hocus Pocus 2 tease:

Adam Shankman has been tapped to direct. A release date was not announced.

Hocus Pocus has developed a rabid fan base since its release in 1993, becoming one of Halloween’s most beloved child-friendly cult classics starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as a trio of hilariously wicked witches. The film has become a staple of Freeform’s annual 31 Nights of Halloween in which it airs numerous times throughout the month of October.

Although casting has not yet been confirmed for the sequel, Midler previously said the original cast was interested in returning to their iconic roles. They recently brought their characters back to life for a virtual fundraising event in October – yes, it even included a performance of I Put A Spell On You.

Disney also announced a slew of other productions -- including new Star Wars and Marvel features -- during Thursday's presentation.