Heartland International Film Festival coming to drive-in near you

The pandemic has the festival using a combination of virtual and drive-in events.

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Oct. 8, some of the most interesting and exciting movies will be playing at a drive-in near you as part of the Heartland International Film Festival.

The festival will run through Oct. 18 with the following schedule:

Screenings at the Tibbs Drive in on October 8 – 11 & October 15 – 18

Screenings at Connor Prairie on October 12 – 14

Opening Night at Tibbs – October 8

Centerpiece at Tibbs - October 15

Closing Night at Tibbs – October 18