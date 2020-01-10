x
Heartland International Film Festival coming to drive-in near you

The pandemic has the festival using a combination of virtual and drive-in events.
Credit: Heartland International Film Festival

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Oct. 8, some of the most interesting and exciting movies will be playing at a drive-in near you as part of the Heartland International Film Festival.

The festival will run through Oct. 18 with the following schedule:

  • Screenings at the Tibbs Drive in on October 8 – 11 & October 15 – 18
  • Screenings at Connor Prairie on October 12 – 14
  • Opening Night at Tibbs – October 8
  • Centerpiece at Tibbs - October 15
  • Closing Night at Tibbs – October 18

The pandemic has the festival using a combination of virtual and drive-in events. For more information, including how to get tickets, click here.

