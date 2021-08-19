'Harry Potter' series returns to movie theaters

The Wizarding World is back on the big screen.

LOS ANGELES — The boy who lived is headed back to the silver screen.

Harkins Theatres will celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" by showing the complete Harry Potter Film collection on the big screen.

Guests can see all eight films in the "Harry Potter" series during "Wizarding Weeks" from Friday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Sept. 23 at Harkins Theatres nationwide.

Tickets for each film are only $5 each.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Harkins.com.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

