'Encanto' hitting the road for US concert tour

NEW YORK — Disney fans across the United States will be singing about Bruno this summer.
Disney Concerts and Live Nation have announced a 32-city "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour."
Each tour stop will include a screening of the entire feature-length animated film alongside a live on-stage band that will play the film’s songs and score.
The concert tour kicks off on July 18 in Washington and will visit cities such as San Diego, Houston, Phoenix and Tampa before wrapping up in Chicago Sunday, Aug. 28.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 29 at LiveNation.com. A ticket presale begins Wednesday, April 27.
"Encanto" won the Academy Award for best animated film in March. The soundtrack, which features eight original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album charts for nine consecutive weeks earlier this year.
ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT TOUR
- Mon Jul 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Tue Jul 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Thu Jul 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
- Sat Jul 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Sun Jul 24 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue Jul 26 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre
- Wed Jul 27 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall
- Thu Jul 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Fri Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat Jul 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Sun Jul 31 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
- Tue Aug 02 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 03 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 07 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 09 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Thu Aug 11 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
- Fri Aug 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- Sat Aug 13 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Sun Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- Tue Aug 16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
- Thu Aug 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Fri Aug 19 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
- Sat Aug 20 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sun Aug 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Tue Aug 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Thu Aug 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Fri Aug 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Sat Aug 27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sun Aug 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
