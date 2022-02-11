Carmel native eliminated 1 round short of live shows on 'The Voice'

Morgan Taylor, 20, was eliminated in Tuesday night's episode after receiving glowing feedback for her performance of "I Got You (I Feel Good)" by James Brown.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel native Morgan Taylor's journey on Season 22 the "The Voice" came to an end Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old singer was eliminated in the knockouts — just one round short of the live shows.

For the first time in the show's history, the knockout round consists of three-way battles instead of two artists competing against each other.

Taylor sang "I Got You (I Feel Good)" by James Brown, while her competitors Omar Jose Cardona and Ian Harrison sang "Radioactive" by Imagine Dragons and "Cough Syrup" by Young the Giant, respectively.

"Morgan, I turned around for you, but I feel like I just sort of now discovered you. That has to be your best performance," Blake Shelton told Taylor after the performance.

As for her coach John Legend, he told Taylor, "You started to open people's eyes as to how amazing you can be, and that's exciting. You just nailed it. It was so good."

Despite the glowing feedback, Legend chose Cardona as the winner of the knockout.

Taylor got a four-chair turn in her blind audition and advanced through the battle round against SOLsong.

Taylor currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where she is studying commercial music voice, with an emphasis in songwriting, at Belmont University.

"The Voice" airs on WTHR Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m.