'Modern Family' to begin streaming on Hulu, Peacock in February

All 250 episodes will be available on both streaming services Wednesday, Feb. 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family is finally coming to a streaming service — two, actually.

All 250 episodes of "Modern Family" will be available to stream on Hulu and Peacock, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 3.

"Modern Family" premiered on ABC in 2009 and ran for 11 seasons.

Our family is about to get bigger. #ModernFamily is coming to Hulu on February 3! pic.twitter.com/wFlLmyuV88 — Hulu (@hulu) January 26, 2021

The comedy series follows the lives of an extended family in suburban Los Angeles and stars Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

"Modern Family" won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first five seasons and also earned accolades for Bowen, Burrell and Stonestreet.

Hulu is available for $5.99 per month with ads or $11.99 per month without ads.

Peacock has three subscription options: