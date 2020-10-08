x
Metallica announces drive-in concert

Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series.
In this Oct. 13, 2018 file photo, James Hetfield of Metallica performs on day two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's second weekend in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Metallica is going to perform a drive-in concert at theaters across America on Aug. 29.

Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series. The band’s first show in nearly a year will feature material from throughout their nearly four-decade career.

General admission sales will begin on Aug. 14. Every ticket purchase admits one carload of up to six people and will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2.

The show will also feature a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.

Additional information about Encore Drive-In Nights can be found by clicking here.

Indiana locations and show times

  • Auburn Garrett Drive-In
    Garrett, IN
    9:00 p.m.
    On Sale Aug 14
  • Bel Air Drive-In
    Versailles, IN
    9:15 p.m.
    On Sale Aug 14
  • Centerbrook Drive-In Theater
    Martinsville, IN
    9:00 p.m.
    On Sale Aug 14
  • Hummel Drive-In
    Winchester, IN
    8:45 p.m.
    On Sale Aug 14
  • Huntington Twin Drive-In
    Huntington, IN
    9:30 p.m.
    On Sale Aug 14
  • M.E.L.S. at the Starlite Drive-in
    Thorntown, IN
    9:30 p.m.
    On Sale Aug 14
  • Moon Lite Drive-In
    Terre Haute, IN
    9:00 p.m.
    On Sale Aug 14
  • StarLite Drive-In
    Bloomington, IN
    9:00 p.m.
    On Sale Aug 14
  • Tibbs Drive-In Theatre
    Indianapolis, IN
    8:20 p.m.
    On Sale Aug 14
  • Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre
    Plymouth, IN
    8:15 p.m.
    On Sale Aug 14   

