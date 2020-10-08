Metallica announces drive-in concert

INDIANAPOLIS — Metallica is going to perform a drive-in concert at theaters across America on Aug. 29.
Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series. The band’s first show in nearly a year will feature material from throughout their nearly four-decade career.
General admission sales will begin on Aug. 14. Every ticket purchase admits one carload of up to six people and will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2.
The show will also feature a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.
Additional information about Encore Drive-In Nights can be found by clicking here.
Indiana locations and show times
- Auburn Garrett Drive-In
Garrett, IN
9:00 p.m.
On Sale Aug 14
- Bel Air Drive-In
Versailles, IN
9:15 p.m.
On Sale Aug 14
- Centerbrook Drive-In Theater
Martinsville, IN
9:00 p.m.
On Sale Aug 14
- Hummel Drive-In
Winchester, IN
8:45 p.m.
On Sale Aug 14
- Huntington Twin Drive-In
Huntington, IN
9:30 p.m.
On Sale Aug 14
- M.E.L.S. at the Starlite Drive-in
Thorntown, IN
9:30 p.m.
On Sale Aug 14
- Moon Lite Drive-In
Terre Haute, IN
9:00 p.m.
On Sale Aug 14
- StarLite Drive-In
Bloomington, IN
9:00 p.m.
On Sale Aug 14
- Tibbs Drive-In Theatre
Indianapolis, IN
8:20 p.m.
On Sale Aug 14
- Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre
Plymouth, IN
8:15 p.m.
On Sale Aug 14