Metallica announces drive-in concert

Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metallica is going to perform a drive-in concert at theaters across America on Aug. 29.

Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series. The band’s first show in nearly a year will feature material from throughout their nearly four-decade career.

General admission sales will begin on Aug. 14. Every ticket purchase admits one carload of up to six people and will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2.

The show will also feature a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.

Additional information about Encore Drive-In Nights can be found by clicking here.

Indiana locations and show times