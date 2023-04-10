Melissa Etheridge to perform at Brown County Music Center this summer

Tickets for the July 25 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge announced a 44-date North American tour Monday, with a stop planned in Nashville, Indiana.

The Grammy winner will be at the Brown County Music Center on Tuesday, July 25. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. ET, and can be purchased on Brown County Music Center's website and Ticketmaster. Fans can also buy tickets at the box office, which is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Etheridge Nation will have access to presale tickets Tuesday, April 11 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET.

Etheridge released her self-titled debut album in 1988. In total, she has released 16 studio albums.

She has had six songs reach the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, including "I'm the Only One," "Your Little Secret," "Bring Me Some Water" and "No Souvenirs."