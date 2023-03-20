Matchbox Twenty coming to Ruoff Music Center this summer

The tour coincides with the release of the group's first new album in more than a decade, "Where the Light Goes."

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Grammy-nominated rock band Matchbox Twenty is coming to central Indiana this summer.

The band will perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, Aug. 5, as part of its 50+ date spring/summer "Slow Dream Tour" with special guest Ben Rector.

The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The tour coincides with the release of the group's first new album in more than a decade, "Where the Light Goes." The studio album will be released May 26.

Made up of Rob Thomas, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette, and Kyle Cook, Matchbox Twenty has sold more than 40 million records worldwide since being formed in 1995. The band is known for hits such as "Push", "3AM", and "Unwell."