Entertainment

'The Masked Singer' tour coming to Butler campus in June 2022

The Masked Singer National Tour will make its stop at Clowes Memorial Hall Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
A new custom character walks the runway during the LA Premiere of "The Masked Singer" Season 2 at The Bazaar by Jose Andres on Tuesday, Sep. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles.

INDIANAPOLIS — Which central Indiana celebrity will be revealed at the end of the show?

The Emmy-nominated reality competition program "The Masked Singer" is launching a 50-show national tour featuring popular characters from the series and two celebrity hosts. Plus, a surprise local celebrity from each city will perform and be unmasked at the show's conclusion.

The tour will make its stop at Clowes Memorial Hall on Butler's campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

The tour was originally supposed to travel around the country in the summer of 2020 but was delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

