Martina McBride coming to Brown County Music Center in April

NASHVILLE, Ind. — County music star Martina McBride is coming to Nashville, Indiana.

McBride will perform at the Brown County Music Center on Saturday, April 2. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through the venue's website, Ticketmaster, at the venue box office or by calling 812-988-5323.

McBride has sold more than 23 million albums to date. The 14-time Grammy nominee has had six songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts, including "A Broken Wing," "This One's for the Girls" and "Wild Angels."