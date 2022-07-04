Marc Anthony to perform for 1st time in Indiana

Tickets for the Feb. 26 show go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.

Singer-songwriter Marc Anthony's VIVIENDO Tour includes his first-ever stop in Indiana.

Anthony will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. Presale tickets will be available Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

Anthony has released thirteen studio albums across his 30-year career in the music industry.

The singer has won three Grammy Awards, as well as nine Latin Grammy Awards, including Person of the Year in 2016.

Anthony has reached No. 2 ("You Sang to Me") and No. 3 (" I Need to Know") on the Billboard Hot 100, and has had 18 songs in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.