Magician Criss Angel to attempt record escape at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Irsay is bringing magic with his music to Lucas Oil Stadium this September.

The Colts owner announced Monday magician Criss Angel will join the Jim Irsay Collection show at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Yes the rumor is true that the Houdini of our time,The Amazing Vegas Magician Criss Angel will join the show on 9/8, break Houdini’s record of a 150 foot free fall, tied up and chained in Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 time performance Sept 8th at 815pm,Indianapolis!!! More details to… — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 24, 2023

Angel will attempt to break Harry Houdini's record by trying to escape from a straitjacket while suspended 150 feet over the stadium.

I’m honored to be asked by my dear friend @JimIrsay to attempt to beat Houdinis record of escaping a regulation straight jacket while hanging upside down for a beautiful cause LIVE in-front of 60,000 strong. I Love You Jim and how you give back. Beautiful! — Criss Angel (@CrissAngel) July 25, 2023

Should the magician have trouble, Irsay has a backup plan.

"If all else fails on Criss Angel’s World Record Jump…Quenton Nelson will catch him at the last second," he wrote.

If all else fails on Criss Angel’s World Record Jump…Quenton Nelson will catch him at the last second🏈💪🏼😂 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 25, 2023

Angel performed the high-altitude escape in an NFL stadium before, wriggling out of a straitjacket at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a Bears-Raiders game in 2021. It took Angel a little more than 20 seconds to make that escape.

The Jim Irsay Collection features Irsay's collection of iconic music memorabilia, which is put on display alongside presidential artifacts and other unique items from the world of sports and entertainment.

The night is highlighted by a performance by The Jim Irsay Band, with the Colts owner featured on vocals, backed by a team of musicians who have played with some of the biggest names in music.

The show also includes performances by special guests. At the most recent show in Boston, Vince Gill, Kevin Cronin and Peter Wolf joined the lineup.