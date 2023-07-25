Magician Criss Angel to attempt record escape at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Irsay is bringing magic with his music to Lucas Oil Stadium this September.
The Colts owner announced Monday magician Criss Angel will join the Jim Irsay Collection show at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Angel will attempt to break Harry Houdini's record by trying to escape from a straitjacket while suspended 150 feet over the stadium.
Should the magician have trouble, Irsay has a backup plan.
"If all else fails on Criss Angel’s World Record Jump…Quenton Nelson will catch him at the last second," he wrote.
Angel performed the high-altitude escape in an NFL stadium before, wriggling out of a straitjacket at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a Bears-Raiders game in 2021. It took Angel a little more than 20 seconds to make that escape.
The Jim Irsay Collection features Irsay's collection of iconic music memorabilia, which is put on display alongside presidential artifacts and other unique items from the world of sports and entertainment.
The night is highlighted by a performance by The Jim Irsay Band, with the Colts owner featured on vocals, backed by a team of musicians who have played with some of the biggest names in music.
The show also includes performances by special guests. At the most recent show in Boston, Vince Gill, Kevin Cronin and Peter Wolf joined the lineup.
The event is free for the public, but guests do need to sign up for tickets. Information about the Sept. 8 event should be available soon on The Jim Irsay Collection website.