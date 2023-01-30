Luke Bryan to perform at Ruoff Music Center this summer

Tickets for the Aug. 18 show go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country music singer Luke Bryan announced the 36-city "Country On Tour," with a stop planned in central Indiana this summer.

The five-time Entertainer of the Year will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, Aug. 18. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Bryan will be accompanied by Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith and DJ Rock at the Noblesville show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. ET. Bryan's fan club members and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets Tuesday, Jan. 31 through Thursday, Feb. 2.

Since releasing his first album in 2007, Bryan has had 29 songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts, including "Drunk on You," "Crash My Party," "That's My Kind of Night" and "One Margarita."