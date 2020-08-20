Los Angeles mayor authorizes utilities cutoff for social media star who kept hosting parties

Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city could cut off utilities at properties hosting large gatherings.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti authorized the city to shut off power at a home that violated public health orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Garcetti said the Hidden Hills house has repeatedly ignored warnings by authorities. LA Police officers visited the home — which reportedly belongs to TikTok star Bryce Hall — on Aug. 8 and Aug. 14 in response to large gatherings.

Hall has 13 million followers on TikTok and another 6 million on Instagram. His posts regularly garner millions of views, likes and comments.

Garcetti authorized the shutoff to utilities at his home Wednesday afternoon. It's unclear how long the power will be out. One neighbor said people from the parties would end up near his home.

"You know we got kids here, and everyone's trying to sleep. We got dozens of kids without masks piled up against my door. I can't get in or out," the neighbor said. "That's it, I'm a rat, what can I say?"