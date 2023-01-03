LL Cool J bringing star-filled lineup to Indianapolis in first arena tour in 30 years

Joining LL Cool J on tour will be The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Common, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Jadakiss.

INDIANAPOLIS — LL Cool J is bringing his summer tour to Indianapolis and he'll have plenty of star power joining him on stage.

The music icon is the main act on The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live tour, the first arena tour he has headlined in 30 years.

Joining LL Cool J on tour will be The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Common, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Jadakiss.

The historic tour, personally curated by LL Cool J, will stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

The tour launches June 25 in Boston and will wrap up Sept. 3 in Los Angeles.

Ticket presales are currently underway for Verizon and Citi customers, with a Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale scheduled Thursday, April 27 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. local time.