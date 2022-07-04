Lizzo to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in October

Tickets for the Oct. 18 show go on sale to the general public Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — After headlining the Indy Pride Festival and 99.5 WZPL Jingle Jam in 2019, Lizzo is making her return to the Circle City.

The three-time Grammy winner will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Rapper Latto ("Big Energy") will open each show on the tour.

Fans can click here to pre-save/pre-add Lizzo’s upcoming album, titled "Special," to get early access to purchase tickets.

American Express card members will have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. ET to Thursday, April 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

On April 14, Lizzo released the debut single from "Special," titled "About Damn Time." The album will be released July 15.

The singer and rapper recently pulled double duty of hosting and performing on "Saturday Night Live," debuted her reality competition series "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" on Amazon Prime Video, and launched new shapewear brand YITTY.

Lizzo has had three songs reach the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100: "Truth Hurts" (No. 1), "Good as Hell" (No. 3) and "Rumors" (featuring Cardi B) (No. 4).