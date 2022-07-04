$20.22 tickets going on sale for summer concerts in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)
Here's your chance to see chart-topping artists and bands in Indianapolis at a discount.
Live Nation Indiana is releasing special $20.22 summer tickets for select concerts at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park and Old National Centre.
The limited-time offer begins Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. ET and ends Thursday, June 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET, or while supplies last.
Discounted tickets will be available for the following concerts:
- Motion City Soundtrack - Saturday, June 11 - Old National Centre
- ZPL Birthday Bash with Charlie Puth & more - Friday, June 17 - TCU Amphitheater
- Fitz & The Tantrums and St. Paul & The Broken Bones - Saturday, June 18 - TCU Amphitheater
- The Wrecks - Tuesday, June 21 - Old National Centre
- Dean Lewis - Saturday, June 25 - Old National Centre
- mike. - Tuesday, July 5 - Old National Centre
- Third Eye Blind - Thursday, July 7 - TCU Amphitheater
- AJJ - Thursday, July 7 - Old National Centre
- Sheryl Crow - Saturday, July 9 - TCU Amphitheater
- Avatar - Wednesday, July 13 - Old National Centre
- Big Gigantic - Wednesday, July 20 - Old National Centre
- Lyle Lovett and his Large Band & Chris Isaak - Wednesday, July 20 - TCU Amphitheater
- Brit Floyd - Sunday, July 24 - Old National Centre
- Buddy Guy & John Hiatt - Wednesday, July 27 - TCU Amphitheater
- LANY & Surfaces - Monday, Aug. 8 - TCU Amphitheater
- Dispatch & O.A.R. - Tuesday, Aug. 9 - TCU Amphitheater
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour - Thursday, Aug. 11 - Old National Centre
- Emo Night La - Friday, Aug. 12 - Old National Centre
- Oliver Tree with JAWNY and Huddy - Tuesday, Aug. 23 - Old National Centre
- Charlotte Sands - Wednesday, Sept. 7 - Old National Centre
