Lineup announced for ALL IN Music & Arts Festival

Single-day tickets are now on sale for Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

INDIANAPOLIS — The ALL IN Music & Arts Festival announced when each band and artist will perform during the two-day event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Here's each day's lineup:

Saturday, Sept. 9

  • Tenacious D
  • Joe Russo's Almost Dead
  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
  • Cory Wong
  • Andy Frasco & The U.N.
  • Eggy
  • Karina Rykman
  • The Beatles Dreamset 

Sunday, Sept. 10

  • Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB
  • Umphrey's McGee including a Led Zeppelin Dreamset featuring Jason Bonham
  • Greensky Bluegrass
  • The Main Squeeze
  • Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
  • Neighbor 
  • Quinn Sullivan 
  • Hyryder

Single-day tickets are now on sale. For 24 hours — Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. ET through Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. ET — single-day tickets will be available for $99, with no additional fees.

Credit: All IN Music & Arts Festival
The All IN Music & Arts Festival is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Sept. 9 and 10, 2023.

"We are creating a new experience, a true festival that celebrates artistry and musicianship in an optimal environment for both performers and fans with a level of comfort for all that is rarely seen at live events," said Paul Peck, co-founder of the ALL IN Music & Arts Festival. "Our goal is to create unparalleled connection, discovery and celebration with a world class cultural event right here in the Midwest."

Click here for more information on the festival.

