Lineup announced for ALL IN Music & Arts Festival

INDIANAPOLIS — The ALL IN Music & Arts Festival announced when each band and artist will perform during the two-day event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Here's each day's lineup:
Saturday, Sept. 9
- Tenacious D
- Joe Russo's Almost Dead
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- Cory Wong
- Andy Frasco & The U.N.
- Eggy
- Karina Rykman
- The Beatles Dreamset
Sunday, Sept. 10
- Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB
- Umphrey's McGee including a Led Zeppelin Dreamset featuring Jason Bonham
- Greensky Bluegrass
- The Main Squeeze
- Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
- Neighbor
- Quinn Sullivan
- Hyryder
Single-day tickets are now on sale. For 24 hours — Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. ET through Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. ET — single-day tickets will be available for $99, with no additional fees.
"We are creating a new experience, a true festival that celebrates artistry and musicianship in an optimal environment for both performers and fans with a level of comfort for all that is rarely seen at live events," said Paul Peck, co-founder of the ALL IN Music & Arts Festival. "Our goal is to create unparalleled connection, discovery and celebration with a world class cultural event right here in the Midwest."
Click here for more information on the festival.