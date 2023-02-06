Lineup announced for ALL IN Music & Arts Festival

Single-day tickets are now on sale for Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

INDIANAPOLIS — The ALL IN Music & Arts Festival announced when each band and artist will perform during the two-day event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Here's each day's lineup:

Saturday, Sept. 9

Tenacious D

Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Cory Wong

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Eggy

Karina Rykman

The Beatles Dreamset

Sunday, Sept. 10

Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB

Umphrey's McGee including a Led Zeppelin Dreamset featuring Jason Bonham

Greensky Bluegrass

The Main Squeeze

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe

Neighbor

Quinn Sullivan

Hyryder

Single-day tickets are now on sale. For 24 hours — Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. ET through Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. ET — single-day tickets will be available for $99, with no additional fees.

"We are creating a new experience, a true festival that celebrates artistry and musicianship in an optimal environment for both performers and fans with a level of comfort for all that is rarely seen at live events," said Paul Peck, co-founder of the ALL IN Music & Arts Festival. "Our goal is to create unparalleled connection, discovery and celebration with a world class cultural event right here in the Midwest."