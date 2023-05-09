Lil Yachty performing in downtown Indianapolis this fall

Tickets for the Oct. 8 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Rapper Lil Yachty announced a 39-date global tour, with a stop planned in downtown Indianapolis this fall.

The Grammy-nominated rapper will perform at the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre on Sunday, Oct. 8. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. ET. Artist and VIP presale tickets will be available for purchase Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, May 11 at 10 p.m. ET.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

Miles Parks McCollum, known professionally as Lil Yachty, released his first mixtape, "Lil Boat," in 2016 and his first album, "Teenage Emotions," the following year.