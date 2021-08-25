Lil Nas X returns to work at Taco Bell as chief impact officer

Taco Bell says Lil Nas X has extensive knowledge about the company since he worked there when he was a teenager.

Lil Nas X is returning to his old stomping ground. The Old Town Road rapper was once an employee at Taco Bell and now his old employer has asked him to return to the company to take on a new role.

The fast-food chain hired Lil Nas X to be its new chief impact officer.

Taco Bell and Lil Nas X are teaming up for an excluding experience around his upcoming album "Montero."

You dropped this in the break room. pic.twitter.com/sggb3MZGU6 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) August 23, 2021

