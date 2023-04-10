Lil Baby to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in September

Tickets for the Sept. 6 concert go on sale to the general public Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. ET.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Lil Baby announced a 32-city tour Monday, with a stop planned in downtown Indianapolis.

The rapper will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

The Kid LAROI ("STAY," "WITHOUT YOU"), GloRilla ("Tomorrow"), GLOSS UP ("BestFrenn"), Rylo Rodriguez ("Set Me Free") and Hunxho ("Highly Performing") are the opening acts for the Indianapolis show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. ET. Various presale options will be available Tuesday, April 11 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, April 13 at 9 a.m. ET.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

Lil Baby released his first mixtape in 2017, followed by three studio albums: "Harder Than Ever," "My Turn" and "It's Only Me."

He has had 14 songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including "The Bigger Picture," "Forever" (featuring Fridayy), "Yes Indeed" (with Drake) and "Do We Have a Problem?" (with Nicki Minaj).