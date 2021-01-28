The third season of the popular podcast takes a look at the "ordinary cases" of Cleveland's criminal justice system.

CLEVELAND — Lebron James' SpringHill Company has announced they're teaming up "Serial" to bring the podcast's third season to HBO as a limited series. James himself will be one of the executive producers.

Variety first reported the news on Tuesday, but SpringHill Company confirmed the partnership on their social media pages Wednesday.

The Serial podcast began back in 2014, when host Sarah Koenig dove into the case of Hae Min Lee's 1999 murder in Baltimore, and the conviction of Adnan Syed. That first season's episodes were downloaded by millions. The podcast's third season, which was released in 2018, takes place in Cleveland courts.

As the show's website explains, "Serial wanted to tackle the whole criminal justice system. To do that we figured we’d need to look at something different: ordinary cases." Each episode looks at a different case, and analyzes its effects on everyone involved. According to the report from Variety, the HBO series would follow, "a young cop and the man he's accused of beating," and dig into the criminal justice system's affect on every person involved.

James would executive produce alongside his team at SpringHill Company, including Maverick Carter; Koenig and a team from Serial Productions, and others. The SpringHill company called the partnership with the Serial team an opportunity to "tell our stories, our way."

