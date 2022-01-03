Live Nation offering 'lawn pass' to 30 shows at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Mark your calendars — from May until August — to see some of music's biggest names right here in central Indiana for a discounted price.
Live Nation's 2022 "lawn pass" for Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville goes on sale Wednesday, March 2 at 1 p.m. ET.
The $199 (plus fees) pass includes a personalized pass that will be your ticket to each concert, a fast lane entry for each concert and general admission parking.
Here are the shows that are part of the lawn pass at Ruoff Music Center:
- Kenny Chesney — Thursday, May 5
- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town — Saturday, May 21
- AJR — Saturday, May 28
- Phish — June 3-5
- REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy — Friday, June 10
- Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live — Sunday, June 12
- The Lumineers — Tuesday, June 14
- Sammy Hagar & The Circle — Wednesday, June 15
- Tears for Fears — Friday, June 17
- The Chicks — Sunday, June 19
- Josh Groban — Thursday, June 23
- Dave Matthews Band — June 24-25
- Jack Johnson — Sunday, July 3
- Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire — Friday, July 8
- Backstreet Boys — Sunday, July 10
- Train — Wednesday, July 13
- The Doobie Brothers — Thursday, July 14
- Rod Stewart — Friday, July 15
- The Black Keys — Saturday, July 16
- Chicago and Brian Wilson — Wednesday, July 20
- Chris Stapleton — Friday, July 22
- Zac Brown Band — Thursday, July 28
- OneRepublic — Saturday, July 30
- Kid Rock — Friday, Aug. 12
- Jason Aldean — Saturday, Aug. 13
- Luke Bryan — Saturday, Aug. 20
- Keith Urban — Saturday, Aug. 27
As of March 1, the only Ruoff Music Center shows excluded from the pass are Morgan Wallen and Foo Fighters, as tickets have already sold out.
