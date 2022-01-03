Live Nation offering 'lawn pass' to 30 shows at Ruoff Music Center

Passes go on sale Wednesday, March 2 at 1 p.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Mark your calendars — from May until August — to see some of music's biggest names right here in central Indiana for a discounted price.

Live Nation's 2022 "lawn pass" for Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville goes on sale Wednesday, March 2 at 1 p.m. ET.

The $199 (plus fees) pass includes a personalized pass that will be your ticket to each concert, a fast lane entry for each concert and general admission parking.

Here are the shows that are part of the lawn pass at Ruoff Music Center:

Kenny Chesney — Thursday, May 5

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town — Saturday, May 21

AJR — Saturday, May 28

Phish — June 3-5

REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy — Friday, June 10

Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live — Sunday, June 12

The Lumineers — Tuesday, June 14

Sammy Hagar & The Circle — Wednesday, June 15

Tears for Fears — Friday, June 17

The Chicks — Sunday, June 19

Josh Groban — Thursday, June 23

Dave Matthews Band — June 24-25

Jack Johnson — Sunday, July 3

Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire — Friday, July 8

Backstreet Boys — Sunday, July 10

Train — Wednesday, July 13

The Doobie Brothers — Thursday, July 14

Rod Stewart — Friday, July 15

The Black Keys — Saturday, July 16

Chicago and Brian Wilson — Wednesday, July 20

Chris Stapleton — Friday, July 22

Zac Brown Band — Thursday, July 28

OneRepublic — Saturday, July 30

Kid Rock — Friday, Aug. 12

Jason Aldean — Saturday, Aug. 13

Luke Bryan — Saturday, Aug. 20

Keith Urban — Saturday, Aug. 27

As of March 1, the only Ruoff Music Center shows excluded from the pass are Morgan Wallen and Foo Fighters, as tickets have already sold out.

