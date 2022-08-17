Can you make T-Pain 'laff'? Laffy Taffy joke contest to offer $5K grand prize

101 of the best jokes will be printed on candy wrappers, with a grand prize winner chosen by T-Pain.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you have a funny bone? Try your luck in the Laffy Taffy joke-writing contest, "Your Jokes, Our (W)rapper," the brand's first contest of its kind in decades.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from an unrelated VERIFY story from July 2022.)

Now through September 16, jokesters can submit their best "dad jokes" for a chance to be featured on the famous candy wrappers. 101 winning jokes will hit the shelves nationwide, but only one winner will win the grand prize of $5,000.

All jokes will be read and judged by Grammy Award-winning artist T-Pain, who will decide the winners of the competition and the next generation of Laffy Taffy jokes.