Lady A to take requests for upcoming Indianapolis concert

INDIANAPOLIS — No two shows will be the same as Lady A embarks on its 20-city Request Line Tour.

The country group will perform in Indianapolis at the Old National Centre on Saturday, Oct. 29. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. ET.

Singer-songwriter Dave Barnes ("God Gave Me You," "Christmas Tonight") will open each show.

Lady A, comprised of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood, will perform some of their top hits during the concert, as well as giving fans the chance to pick some songs.

Fans can call 615-882-1975 to request their favorite Lady A songs to be added to their city's set list.

"We've been touring for over 15 years and have played some of the biggest venues in the world, but there's something truly special about being close to your audience and having the flexibility to include the fans in how the show goes," Haywood said in a news release. "During our Vegas residency, our favorite moments allowed the three of us to talk with the fans and play what they wanted to hear. So we're taking that spirit and making it a regular part of our shows this year."

Winners of seven Grammy Awards — including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Need You Now" — Lady A has had 11 songs reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts, including "I Run to You," "Just a Kiss," "Bartender" and "Champagne Night."