Korn, Evanescence bringing co-headlining tour to Noblesville this summer

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Nu metal band Korn and rock band Evanescence are bringing their 18-city tour to Noblesville this summer.

The bands will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The concert is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. ET.

"We're looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out," Korn's Jonathan Davis said in a news release. "Whenever Amy [Lee] comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We’re gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can't wait to see you there."

Winners of two Grammy Awards, Korn released its 14th studio album, titled "Requiem," in February 2022. The band has had 21 top 10 songs on the U.S. Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, including "Here to Stay," "Never Never," "Twisted Transistor" and "Start the Healing."

Named Best New Artist at the 2004 Grammy Awards, Evanescence has had three songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100: "Bring Me to Life," "My Immortal" and "Call Me When You're Sober." The band released its fourth studio album, titled "The Bitter Truth," in March 2021.