KISS farewell tour includes stop in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock band KISS announced their final tour, with a stop planned in downtown Indianapolis.
KISS will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Nov. 25. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. ET. Fan presale tickets, as well as VIP packages, will be available Monday, March 6 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET.
(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)
KISS, currently comprised of Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer, has released 20 studio albums and was nominated for a Grammy in 1999 for Best Hard Rock Performance ("Psycho Circus").
The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.