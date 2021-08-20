Kings of Leon reschedules Aug. 22 Indianapolis show due to COVID-19 case

The band will now play the Ruoff Music Center on Oct. 7 after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind — Kings of Leon has announced that they have postponed Sunday's concert at Ruoff Music Center after a member of the band's team tested positive for COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Kings of Leon will postpone their next few tour dates due to an individual on the band’s team testing positive for COVID. Shows are set to resume on August 27th at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA.," the band tweeted Friday afternoon.

The postponement of the Kings of Leon concert comes as the music industry is adjusting to the realities of the increased number of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

The band said the concert will now take place Thurs., Oct. 7 at Ruoff Music Center. Original tickets will be valid for the new date, with more information about the tickets available soon at the point of purchase.

Earlier on Thursday, Nine Inch Nails announced that they are cancelling all remaining appearances for 2021 due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.

Garth Brooks has also decided to cancel the next five dates of his stadium tour, including a performance in Cincinnati, because of recent COVID-19 surges. "In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part," he wrote.