Kings Island loosens mask restrictions for opening of 2021 season

While masks will be required indoors, they are only recommended for most scenarios outside while at the park.

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island will be running most rides at full capacity this summer, among other changes to the park's safety protocols for the 2021 season.

The park announced Monday that in addition to removing capacity limits on most rides, face coverings will only be required for indoor rides, while still being recommended for outdoor rides.

The changes, posted to the park's website, note that guests 10 years of age and older must wear masks indoors, unless actively eating or drinking. Face coverings are not required outdoors, unless maintaining six feet of social distancing is not required.

Among other changes, only guests visiting Soak City Water Park will require reservations, including both season pass holders and single-day ticket holders. Temperature checks on guests will no longer be held at the front gate, though an associated will conduct the required health screening before guests enter the gates. The questionnaire will not be conducted on the Kings Island mobile app.

The park also says at least one member of each group should have the park's mobile app installed on their phone and have location services turned on in the app, which allows the park to send real-time updates.

The main park opens to platinum and gold season ticket holders May 8 and the general public on May 15. Soak City Water Park opens May 29.