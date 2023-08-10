Kings Island rolling out Camp Snoopy, Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers in 2024

Construction on the new area of the 364-acre amusement park will begin this fall and is set to wrap up next year.

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island has announced plans to open a new family coaster and expand its immersive area for kids in 2024.

Camp Snoopy, located near Planet Snoopy, will house the amusement park’s newest roller coaster, Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers. According to Kings Island, the ride will be the park’s first family boomerang coaster, racing riders back and forth on the same track.

Riders will be hoisted up a 70-foot hill to the starting line. Snoopy will then wave the checkered flag signaling the beginning of the race.

A release from Kings Island says kids of all ages will also be able to become full-fledged members of the Beagle Scouts at Camp Snoopy. Kids can participate in outdoor summer camp activities at the new official headquarters, Beagle Scout Acres.

Construction on the new area of the 364-acre amusement park will begin this fall and is set to wrap up next year.

“Camp Snoopy is just what families visiting Kings Island have been looking for,” said Mike Koontz, vice president and general manager of Kings Island. “We’ve designed this new immersive area to feel like a day at camp where families can spend time with each other in a variety of ways, from the thrill of a new coaster to exploring and relaxing in the great outdoors with their favorite Peanuts characters.”

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.